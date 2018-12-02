Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46) Gwinnett County Police are responding to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Hi Hope Road.
Witnesses reported seeing two males shooting guns several times into the air before running into a residence. Upon arrival, officers were able to get the two suspects to exit the home.
A third individual has refused to come out of the house. Police say they are working to make contact with the third person.
At this time, SWAT has not been called in.
