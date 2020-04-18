ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Buckhead.
Around 4 a.m. officers responded to a person stab call on the 700 block of Sydney Marcus Boulevard. Upon arrival, police discovered a man who appeared to have suffered from multiple stab wounds. Police say, the victim was alert, conscious and breathing and was transported to Grady Hospital for treatment.
According to investigations, a domestic dispute between the couple led to the stabbing.
Tiffany Keith, the victim's girlfriend, fled the scene prior to police arriving.
She was last seen driving a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, black in color, with GA tag RVB3996, police say.
This is an ongoing investigation; stay with CBS46 as more details become available.
