CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Jonesboro woman is behind bars and faces a slew of charges including murder after she accidentally shot her husband to death during an argument, police say.
The Clayton County Police Department was called to investigate a shooting that occurred inside a home on River Road early Thursday morning.
The suspect, Rhonda Tucker, 35, told the dispatcher she had been in an argument with her husband, Bryan Tucker, 35, and that she accidentally shot him.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located Tucker's husband dead inside their master bedroom. During the investigation, Tucker told officers that she had gotten into an argument with her husband prior to escalating into a fight. Tucker also added that she picked up a handgun and followed her husband, shooting him until he didn’t move, according to investigators.
Tucker was arrested and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during commission of crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.