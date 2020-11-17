Gwinnett County police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
According to police, the victim was walking on Pleasant Hill Road on September 20.
Moments later, she was grabbed from behind and attacked by an unknown man.
“The victim was dragged into the wood line on the 2500 block of Pleasant Hill Road and sexually assaulted by the suspect. The victim sustained serious injuries along with being sexual assaulted”, according to a statement from Gwinnett County police.
Police released a sketch of the man they said committed the sexual assault.
Police wrote the suspect had dreadlocks, and he may be in his 20’s to 30’s.
He was wearing khaki pants, a white stripped shirt, and he had a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300.
