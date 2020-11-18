Smyrna Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday morning.
Officiers were dispatched to Alder Park Apartments on Cumberland Crossing after reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival to the scene, Carl Anthony Crawford, 30, told officers that there had been a shooting inside his apartment.
When officiers entered the apartment unit they discovered 27-year-old Juanita Nicole McFadden of Atlanta deceased from gunshots wounds.
Authorities told CBS46 that Detectives are actively working this homicide case and the next of kin has been notified.
As for Crawford, he is in police custody, and charges are pending.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates on this case.
