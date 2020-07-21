TROUP CO. (CBS46)—Troup County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took the life of a 22-year-old woman.
According to a press release from Troup County officials, deputies responded to a person shot call near the 100 block of Meadowland Trail on Sunday.
When deputies arrived, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim, Hayley Newsom, was airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital where she later died.
Investigators reported preliminary evidence indicated a 17-year-old boy was waiving a handgun around in the living room and the gun discharged, striking Newsom in the head.
Deputies noted the investigation remains active, and there are no charges filed at this time.
