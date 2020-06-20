CLAYTON CO (CBS46)—A Clayton County woman is behind bars after police said she allegedly shot a woman at a Waffle House.
Jonesboro police responded to a person shot call at the Waffle House on Tara Boulevard Friday morning.
When officers arrived, witnesses told police a woman walked up and fatally shot another woman as the victim was sitting in her vehicle waiting for her order.
Moments after the shooting, the alleged shooter got into a nearby vehicle and drove away.
Police have not released the name of the victim, however, police said she is 33-years-old.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
Clayton County Sheriff sent out a press release stating Jasmine Kirk was arrested for the fatal shooting.
Kirk was arrested by the Clayton County Fugitive Squad in the city of Atlanta.
