DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Doraville Police are investigating the case of a woman found dead in her car Saturday.
An officer saw a vehicle stopped in the wall lane of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard southbound just south of Tilly Mill Road.
As the officer went to check the vehicle, a woman was found dead in the driver's seat from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
On Monday, authorities identified the victim to be Carmen Cai-Yi Lee.
"We are still in the initial stages of the investigation," said Doralville Police Captain T.K. Gordon. "Our Detectives are working to piece together what, where, and why this happened to bring justice for Carmen and her family."
DPD is asking anyone who may have been traveling along Peachtree Industrial Blvd Saturday night to contact them at (770) 455-1000 or click here.
This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.