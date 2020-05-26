BROOKHAVEN (CBS46)—A Brookhaven woman is behind bars after police said she left the scene of a car accident that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
According to a press release from Brookhaven police, on May 21, Sima Pevzner, 89, of Brookhaven, was walking on the sidewalk on Peachtree Road near the Atler at Brookhaven Apartment homes.
Moments later, police said a 2012 Toyota Camry struck Pevzner.
After the accident, police said the Camry’s driver drove away from the accident scene.
Police were able to determine Patricia Wong, 53, was the Toyota Camry’s driver, police wrote.
“Ms. Long failed to maintain lane and drove onto the sidewalk, striking Ms. Pevzner. The crash caused serious injuries to Ms. Pevzner, and she was transported to an area hospital.
After the crash, Ms. Long failed to stop at the scene of the crash, failed to render aid, failed to contact emergency medical services or law enforcement, and instead fled from the scene”, police wrote.
Long faces a series of charges including hit and run, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving on a suspended license.
This crash remains under investigation and anyone who witnessed the crash should contact the Brookhaven Police Traffic Safety Unit at: 404-637-0748.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.