FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a man accused of inappropriately touching a woman jogging on the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the woman was jogging on the Greenway near McFarland Parkway when she says she was inappropriately touched by the man, who was walking on the trail.
The woman wasn't injured.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-30's, standing about 5'10" tall with a medium build. He was wearing a blue or gray t-shirt, navy or black shorts, a gray baseball cap and tennis shoes.
Police have increased patrols in the area but they're asking people to remain vigilant while on the trail.
If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
