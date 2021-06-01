LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46)—LaGrange police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who reportedly kidnapped and assaulted his girlfriend. The alleged incident happened on Monday.
A police spokesperson said officers responded to an assault call at 11 a.m. near the 100 block of E Wynnwood Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a woman’s front door “had damage consistent with being kicked in,” according to police.
Police said the victim had a cut under her left eye and bruises on her face and parts of her body.
The woman told detectives her boyfriend, Videz Hargett, “kicked her front door in and assaulted her with a steak knife.” The victim said Hargett “forced her to enter his vehicle and drove her to an unknown location inside the city of LaGrange, and continued assaulting her.”
The woman said Hargett later drove her back to her home, and a neighbor called the police.
Hargett, according to a police spokesperson, left the home before police arrived.
LaGrange police are asking anyone with information to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.
