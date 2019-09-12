RESACA, Ga. (CBS46) Police say a woman is dead following a domestic dispute in the Gordon County community of Resaca.
The shooting happened Wednesday night at a home on Mount Zion Road near highway 136.
Police say officers were called to the home and a standoff began. The standoff lasted several hours before the man surrendered.
That's when police discovered the woman's body inside.
No identities have been released.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.