DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are in search of a hit-and-run driver after a fatal wreck in Gwinnett County on Tuesday.
Police said Munsha Shekhani, 23, of Lawrenceville was stopped on Steve Reynolds Boulevard near Interstate 85 when she was rear-ended by a white, older model SUV or pickup truck.
The driver of the white, older model vehicle fled the scene and Shekhani chased it as it traveled west on Steve Reynolds Boulevard. The fleeing vehicle turned left onto Venture Drive narrowly avoiding a collision with an approaching box truck.
Shekhani turned left after the fleeing vehicle and was struck by the box truck. She sustained serious injuries and died on the scene.
Anyone with information should contact the CGPD Accident Investigation Unit tip line at 678-442-5653.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.