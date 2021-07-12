HENRY COUNTY (CBS46)—Henry County homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in catching a woman’s killer.
According to a Facebook post from Henry County police, Mirsha Victor was reported missing in DeKalb County on July 8. “Evidence discovered during the investigation concluded she was murdered in Henry County that same date,” the Facebook post said.
Detectives are working to locate Victor’s 2008 Ford Mustang Convertible to “aid the investigation”.
At the time of Victor’s disappearance, a family member said the 23-year-old was last seen in the Hudson Bridge area of Henry County.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 9-1-1.
