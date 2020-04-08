SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in locating a Sandy Springs woman who went missing in March.
Police say Thelma Ferguson was last seen by her family on March 23, 2020 after leaving her Sandy Springs home. She was last seen wearing gray pants, black shirt and driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord bearing Georgia tag.
Ferguson has ties in the states of Ohio and California, according to authorities.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Ferguson is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Gehricke at 770-551-5923 or via email at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.