Lenox Square Mall
Police responded to the site of an armed robbery Tuesday after two men attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint.

The incident occurred at Lenox Square, on the 3300 block of Peachtree Road. The victim told authorities that two men approached her in a blue Nissan sedan as she was walking to her car, at which point they allegedly displayed a gun and demanded her purse.

The suspects took the victim's purse and fled the scene, according to reports. Nobody was injured during the incident, and officers are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.

