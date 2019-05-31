ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are asking for the community's help in locating a man accused of robbing a woman on the Beltline.
The robbery happened on May 27.
Police say a woman was jogging along the Beltline when she reached the end of Lena Street. When she turned around, she was approached by a man who had a semi-automatic pistol in his waistband.
The man took off with the woman's satchel.
The suspect is described as a black male, standing about 5' 9" tall and weighing around 150-160 pounds. He has dreadlocks and was wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information on the robbery, you're asked to contact Crimestoppers at 404-577-8477.
