ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are looking for the man they say robbed a woman with a gun on the Atlanta Beltline.
The robbery happened on the trail near Harwell Street NW around 6 p.m. May 27.
Police have secured a warrant for armed robbery and are not yet releasing the name of the man they’re trying to track down.
The victim told CBS46 she was jogging on Memorial Day when she turned around at the end of the Beltline at Lena Street. She saw the man who appeared to have a map and acted liked he was lost. He talked to other people and tried to flag her down, but she ignored him. She said he ran up behind her and tapped her on her shoulder. She turned around to find him with a semi-automatic pistol, demanding her things.
“I said, ‘What do you want? I’ll give you anything you want.’ He said, ‘Give me your phone, give me your pouch’ because I had a pouch with my car keys,” she said.
The victim said her instinct was to walk away, which she did. Once she got far enough away she ran for help.
“I couldn’t even manage to look back. I just kept walking,” she said.
“My initial thought was ‘Is this happening? This is not happening. Do I have a gun pointed at me? This is not happening,’ and then you just freeze and from that point on everything plays out in a dreamlike state where I think my body’s not having rational response, it’s all instinctual,” he said.
The man took off with the woman's Apple iPhone X and dropped her bag and keys in the bushes. She was not injured. While she was shaken up by what happened, she said it won’t keep her from returning to the Beltline.
“I do want in this case that he gets caught because I don’t want people to think that the Beltline isn’t safe and I don’t want people to stop doing, enjoying themselves.”
Data on the CBS46 Pinpoint Crime Tracker doesn’t show a lot of crimes reported on the Beltline, but the neighborhood in the area where the armed robbery happened has seen a handful of burglaries and car break-ins.
