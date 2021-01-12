Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery on the Atlanta Beltline.
According to police, the robbery happened on January 7 around 11 a.m.
Officers said a woman walking along the Beltline was confronted by a male armed with a handgun.
The man physically assaulted the woman and took her handbag, police reported.
The woman ran from the man and called police. The woman did not seek medical attention for her non-life-threatening injuries.
CBS46 has reported on a series of robberies on the Beltline.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
