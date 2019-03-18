DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) Police say the current boyfriend of a woman is dead after being fatally shot by the woman's ex-husband at an apartment in DeKalb County early Monday morning.
The shootings happened at the apartment complex on Quail Run near Creste Lane.
Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex. Both men were shot during the exchange.
The victim has not been identified. He's only described as a man in his late 30's.
The suspect, who drove himself to the QT gas station after being shot, is only described as a man in his early 40's.
If you have any information on the shootings, you're asked to contact police.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.