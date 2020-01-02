ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Banks County woman is behind bars after police say she set fire to her home late December.
Investigators arrested Susan Marie Fisher, 49, of Commerce around 10 p.m. Dec. 26 and booked her into the Banks County Detention Center. She is charged with one count of first degree arson. Police say Fisher set fire to her mobile home after a verbal domestic dispute.
“People who deliberately set fire to a structure, especially with others on the property, will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Not only does arson put lives in danger, it causes insurance premiums to rise and hardworking Georgians to suffer.”
First degree arson is a felony punishable by a fine of no more than $50,000 or by a prison term between one and 20 years, or both.
The investigation is ongoing.
