One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting inside an apartment in northwest Atlanta late Monday night.
Police say the two men were involved in a fight when one of the men fatally shot the other. A woman also inside the apartment then fired her own weapon multiple times at the shooter. That man was taken to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He's currently in stable condition.
Police say the woman is not expected to face charges as the shooting is believed to be in self-defense. The victims have not been identified and are only described as men in their late 20's to early 30's.
No additional information was released.
