ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating how a woman got shot early Saturday morning in northeast Atlanta.
At approximately 2:18 a.m., Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot at 3639 Peachtree Road NE.
When they arrived, officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police believe the victim and a man were engaged in a physical fight at the location when at some point, the man shot the woman.
The suspect then fled the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.