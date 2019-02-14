ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta Police are investigating after a woman was shot Thursday night.
The incident occurred in the 100 block of Moury Avenue SW.
Investigators tell CBS46 that preliminary information is indicating that the female was shot at the location by her child’s father. She is alert, conscious, and breathing.
At this time, they are working to determine the cause of the shooting.
