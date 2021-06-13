ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a woman found shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta Sunday morning.
Around 7:53 a.m., officers responded to a person shot call at 1075 Oglethorpe Ave. SW.
When they arrived, officers located a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
She was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police believe the victim was driving her vehicle when she was confronted by her ex-partner, a male suspect, who was following her in a 1988 Chevrolet GMT-400 Ga. (Tag#RWY9377)
The suspect collided into the victim’s vehicle then shot a gun towards the victim’s vehicle, striking her.
A BOLO has been tagged for the suspect’s vehicle.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
