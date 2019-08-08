ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta Police are searching for a man who shot his roommate in the ankle.
The shooting happened early Thursday morning at the Cascade Glen Apartments located near the 3900 block of Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.
Police said the roommates were arguing over rent money just prior to the shooting.
The victim, an adult female, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
