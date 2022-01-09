ATLANTA (CBS46)— Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that involved two groups of people fighting, which led to gunfire.
According to the preliminary investigation, a bystander got shot while walking by.
Police say they responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday near the 200 block of 19th Street NW.
Investigators say they found a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound, and she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
