GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in theft and credit card fraud in Gwinnett County.
The suspect was seen wondering around grocery stores waiting to spot a distracted shopper.
Police say when a shopper became distracted that’s when the suspect would allegedly steal their wallets. The woman would then use the stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards.
On August 6, a woman told police that the suspect stole her wallet at the Publix in unincorporated Duluth, and then went to a Walgreens to purchase $200 worth in gift cards.
Police say another victim was shopping at a Publix in Peachtree Corners when she fell victim to theft by the same suspect on August 6.The suspect then went to several Walgreens in the area to purchase several gift cards totaling $1700.
Police say the woman was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and orange shoes and she was seen driving a dark colored Chevrolet HHR, possibly having an out of state license plate.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
