ATLANTA (CBS46)-- A woman in her twenties is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital after being struck by a vehicle.
The accident happened on I-20 eastbound near the Hamilton E. Holmes exit, just before midnight on Thursday.
Police said the woman was riding inside a vehicle and then she got into an argument with the driver. Moments later, the woman demanded to be let out of the vehicle on the side of the interstate. The driver pulled over and the woman exited the vehicle, police said.
According to police, after getting out of the vehicle, another vehicle struck the woman.
Both drivers remained at the scene and no charges are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.