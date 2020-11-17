Atlanta Police say a woman was injured Monday night after being struck by a stray bullet.
The department says a man and woman began fighting at a home on the 600 block of Oliver Street in NW Atlanta. The man left the scene but returned and began firing shots at the home.
A woman inside, who police believe to be the mother of the woman involved in the altercation, was struck by a bullet. She's been treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Charges have not been announced.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
