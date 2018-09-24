Atlanta, GA (CBS46)
Police are searching for two men accused of tasing a woman, before sexually assaulting and robbing her in southwest Atlanta.
The incident happened Thursday in the area of Kimberly Way.
Atlanta Police say the women was inside a grey Ford F-150 pickup with two men when one of them tased her on the back of the neck. She was dragged into a wooded area and raped.
The suspect then allegedly began choking the woman until she passed out. When the woman woke up, her clothes, cell phone, identification and about $400 in cash were missing.
The woman flagged down a passerby who called police.
The suspects are only described as black males.
If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
