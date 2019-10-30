DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are looking for a woman they believe may have attempted to abduct a child.
It happened just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday on Waterford Drive. The child told police he was riding his bicycle when he was approached by a red four-door Toyota sedan driven by a white woman. He said the woman asked him to get into her car.
The boy rode away on his bicycle but told police the woman followed him home, then turned around and left the neighborhood.
The woman is mid-30’s to early-40’s with pink hair, blue eyes and a nose ring.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Robert Ehlbeck, 678-382-6925 or Robert.Ehlbeck@dunwoodyga.gov.
