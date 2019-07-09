GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The woman charged in a deadly crash that killed two children is expected to appear in court on Tuesday on charges that include homicide by vehicle, reckless driving and DUI.
Gwinnett County police believe 28-year-old Cindy Catalan-Ordonez was intoxicated as she drove a silver Mitsubishi Endeavor on Steve Reynolds Boulevard June 19. She crossed the center line, police said, and crashed head-on into a white Toyota RAV 4. The impact then pushed the RAV 4 into a Honda Civic.
In all, eight people from the three vehicles were hospitalized. Vincent Kim, 8, and Kristin Kim, 14, were later pronounced dead at a hospital. The six others involved suffered varying levels of injuries.
Court records show Catalan-Ordonez had at least two previous DUIs in Gwinnett County. A 2013 report shows she crossed into the center lane and nearly hit another vehicle. In 2015, she was charged with DUI after police found her slumped over the wheel of her car which was backed into the bushes.
Court records show her license was suspended in October of 2018. She had two immigration holds with ICE in 2017 and has battery and cocaine possession charges.
