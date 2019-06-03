SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) The woman who allegedly struck an officer, then sped off from the scene Monday morning has been arrested.
Around 8 a.m. a Sandy Springs officer was struck on Powers Ferry Road in front of One River Place. The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Madison Kelley Leftwich, was driving a ted Toyota Corolla.
The officer was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and received stitches. He was released the same day.
Seven hours later, at 3 p.m., Leftwich was arrested. She is charged with hit and run, failure to obey an officer directing traffic, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and lane violation.
Her vehicle was also located at a nearby apartment complex.
Residents who live at One River Place community have started a gofundme to assist the officer and his family with recovery costs. Click here to donate.
