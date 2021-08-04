ATLANTA (CBS46)—Officers responded to a person shot call and found a woman giving paramedics “a hard time”.
While medical personnel worked to treat the woman’s gunshot wound, a police spokesperson reported the woman was saying things that “didn’t make sense.”
She was shot in the leg, and she lost a fair amount of blood.
The shooting happened late Tuesday night in front of the Sam Nunn Federal Building on Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta.
Detectives searched for clues in the area, attempting to find out why someone would want to shoot the woman.
Investigators later determined the 20 to 30-year-old woman escaped a psychiatric institution in Gwinnett County. Police are not sure how she managed to escape the institution or how she arrived in front of the Sam Nunn Federal Building.
But police believe the woman began throwing rocks at cars as motorists drove on Forsyth Street.
It is possible, according to police, that a man shot the woman in her leg because she threw a rock at his car. Fortunately, police said the woman will survive.
Detectives are still searching for the gunman and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
