ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With the coronavirus continuing make its way across the state of Georgia, here in the metro, Atlanta Police are starting to look closer at people using the popular Beltline.
"Yeah certainly no large gatherings. I think police should be used to limiting large gatherings," said Fred Fletcher who was out walking his two dogs.
In a statement, APD said officers are patrolling the Beltline and are enforcing the social distancing rule. They are trying to keep people moving on the Beltline and discouraging groups from congregating.
However, people on social media are sharing that police are not just dispersing crowds at parks. One person wrote that police had pulled over their colleagues' spouse, asking them about their travels and why they were out.
"Whooo, that's an individual liberty question," said Fred.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke with APD about questioning drivers on their destination.
They told him, "We are not making traffic stops for the sole purpose of determining a motorists’ destination. It is possible officers are speaking to motorists about the Mayor’s stay at home orders in an effort to educate them if they are pulled over for a suspected violation."
Still, people said they are finding it hard to know what is right.
"Since today is really the last day," said Matteo zullo a PHD Student. "We can ask questions without the penalty, I tried to ask a policeman can I walk by her and she's my girlfriend so we are not legally married, and he couldn't really provide an answer to me."
APD said the Mayor’s stay at home Order prohibits gatherings of any size by persons who are not members of the same household. So, to be out with someone else, and in close proximity to one another,that person needs to be living with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.