CITY OF SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—City of South Fulton police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Monday evening.
According to police, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home located at the 4000 block of Hammock Trace.
Police said the man who was shot had non-life-threatening injuries and he was released from an area hospital early Tuesday.
In addition, several people at the scene were detained by officers.
There is no word on a motive and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.