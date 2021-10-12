ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A woman was killed overnight in Buckhead after she was ejected from her vehicle at the intersection of Piedmont and Peachtree Road.
It happened around 11 p.m. Oct. 10.
Upon arrival, officers found the woman unconscious in the roadway. She was taken to the hospital but died of her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman may have been pushed or may have fallen from the moving vehicle. The driver had apparently fled the scene.
Details are limited at this time. CBS46 will have the latest updates on this developing story as information becomes available.
