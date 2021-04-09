DeKalb County police announced charges will likely be filed in a fatal car accident that left I-285 shut down for several hours on Thursday morning.
Just before 3 a.m., DeKalb County police responded to a multiple vehicle accident call on I-285 near the Flat Shoals Parkway Exit.
According to a police spokesperson, a woman driving the wrong way on I-285 in the eastbound lanes, crashed head-on into a car driven by Kevin Fitzpatrick, 31, of Newnan. Fitzpatrick’s car then crashed into another vehicle. Fitzpatrick died from his injuries, police said.
The woman who allegedly drove the wrong way was rushed to an aera hospital in critical condition.
She is expected to face reckless driving and felony vehicular homicide charges, according to DeKalb County police.
Police have not released the woman’s name.
