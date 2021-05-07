ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating what caused a driver to crash head-on into a tractor-trailer.
The accident happened just after midnight on Friday on I-285 northbound near the Donald Lee Hollowell exit. Police shut down all lanes, leaving traffic backed up for miles.
According to a spokesperson with Atlanta police, the vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction when it crashed into the tractor-trailer. Police are not sure what prompted the driver to drive in the wrong driver.
The vehicle’s driver was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and there were no other injuries in the wreck.
