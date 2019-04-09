Paulding County, GA (CBS46) A young girl is hospitalized after police say she was shot by her 4 year-old brother.
The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday inside a vehicle in the driveway of a home on Laurelcrest Lane in Paulding County, near the city of Dallas.
Detectives say the mother stepped out of the vehicle for a moment and that's when the young boy found the gun in the console. The weapon accidentally discharged, striking his sister in the head.
The girl was rushed to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
No charges have been filed.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
