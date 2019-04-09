Paulding County, GA (CBS46) A young girl is hospitalized after police say she was shot by her 4 year-old brother.
The shooting happened Monday at a home on Laurel Crest Lane in Paulding County, near the city of Dallas.
Detectives believe the pair got access to the gun and were playing with it when it went off, striking the 6 year-old girl.
She was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
Police tell CBS46 that an adult was present at the home at the time of the shooting but it's unclear if they'll face charges.
We're working to get an update on her condition.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
