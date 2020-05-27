ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Disturbing video shows 46-year-old George Floyd pinned to the concrete with the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on his neck. After more than seven minutes being pinned under the pressure of the officer’s knee, Floyd ultimately dies.
Political leaders and celebrities took to social media responding to the death.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom tweeted a picture of Floyd and wrote in part “It’s THAT feeling again. The one that makes me sick to my stomach and nudges me to hold my children close…”
Rev. Dr. Bernice King tweeted a picture of one the Minneapolis officers kneeling on Floyd’s neck along with a picture of Colin Kaepernick kneeling at a football game. She wrote in part, “If you’re unbothered or mildly bothered by the first knee but outraged by the 2nd then in my father’s words ‘you’re more devoted to order than to justice.’”
Celebrities from Atlanta rapper T.I. to Lebron James to former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who is Floyd’s cousin, are all taking to social media about the killing.
Sociology professor and activist Rev. Dr. Michael Eric Dyson spoke with CBS46’s Hayley Mason about the traumatic video.
“It’s a moment of grief, of profound national reckoning for black people in particular but for all conscientious Americans I hope,” Dr. Dyson told Mason.
Protests turned violent in Minneapolis as demonstrators classed with police.
“How do we tap down on the over response,” Dyson questioned. “On the one hand, Mayor Fray issues a statement that these four men have been fired, but then that night the police department comes out in full force. You’ve got to stop that. You’ve got to police the police. You’ve got to have community oversight and review boards that have real teeth and authority to be able to impose constraint or penalty on police departments,” Dyson continued.
Wednesday afternoon, attorneys Ben Crump and Lee Merritt announced they will be forming a national response plan to the violent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Brionna Taylor, and George Floyd.
“Very few police people are held to account for the murder of black people, and so there is a need for a concerted effort on the part of our leaders and thinkers and social activists to trudge ahead and to soldier on and to make it plain that this is a national emergency that we need to address with dispatch and all the skill we can muster,” Dyson added.
