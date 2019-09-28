ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The impeachment inquiry wasn't much on the minds of those attending two big political community engagement events on Saturday in metro Atlanta.
The voter registration rally in Atlanta kicked off a statewide voter registration effort that will continue through the 2020 election.Democrat Jon Ossoff, who’s running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, along with Congressman John Lewis hosted a voter registration rally at the MLK Rec Center.
“In other parts of our country, people want to make it harder and more difficult for us to participate in the democratic process, it’s not right, it’s not fair, it’s not just, and all of us, we’ve got to get our mothers, our fathers, our sisters and rothers, and everyone of voting to go out and register to vote and go out and vote like we’ve never voted before,” said Congressman John Lewis, who’s representing Georgia’s 5th District.
Hundreds of grassroots Georgians showed up.
An attendee told CBS46, “I’m here to lend my support, my ear, and my efforts,” said one attendee, “As he indicated, it appears that the country is a little bit, not where it needs to be, it isn’t pointed toward its best potential.”
“This is tough times now, it’s hard times now, it seems like we’re going backwards instead of going forwards,” added another attendee, Betty Grier.
In another part of town, Trump Victory hosted an Asian Pacific American community engagement event in Sandy Springs.
The Trump Victory Leadership Initiative Training event featured Attorney General Chris Carr, Women for Trump Advisory Board members, GOP leaders, and Republican activists.
The event is part of a national plan to grow support for President Trump and the Republican Party.
No one touched on the pending impeachment inquiry, instead, each rally focused on support for their political party and goals for the upcoming election.
