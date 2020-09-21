ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Early voting is underway to fill the vacant congressional seat once held by the late John Lewis, but already candidates and voters have run into some concerns.

“We are bombarded with calls at Concerned Black Clergy about folks going to the polls only to be told that they have already voted,” a member of the Concerned Black Clergy said.

While the Concerned Black Clergy and candidates running for the 5th congressional district voiced concerns about voter suppression, at least one voter voiced concerns about what she believed to be improper campaigning by some of the candidates.

“On the day that I came as I was pulling in, I just noticed all these signs were on the property. Not across the street or further away and that just struck me as odd. It’s not something I’ve noticed before,” Fulton County voter Katie Corkren said.

There are multiple political signs outside the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta within close proximity to the building where early voting is taking place.

“I carry a tape measure with me in my car because I do house renovations and I happened to have it with me on the day that I came to the library, so out of curiosity I went ahead and measured and they were it seems to be too close by about 30 feet,” Corkren said.

Corkren’s measurement determined the signs were only 115-feet away from the building, not the 150-feet required by law.

“I just think that the law should be followed and honestly, I don’t know much about any of these particular candidates, so I don’t have a bone to pick with any of them. I just think that what’s fair is fair,” Corkren said.

Clearly, election officials have their hands full rooting out voter suppression and keeping the campaign in line.

CBS46 contacted the Secretary of State's office and the Fulton County Board of Elections and they are both investigating these issues. The County contacted the poll manager at Metropolitan Library and ordered that manager to remove the signs that were in violation.