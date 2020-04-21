FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Zoom meeting was hacked with hate speech and pornographic pictures. It happened Monday, during a political forum meant to highlight candidates for Fulton County sheriff.
It was organized by the city of South Fulton and hosted on the Zoom app. Dozens of voters and all five candidates were logged in.
“Just as I was getting into my great points this huge penis and these guys engaged in sexual lewd acts just popped up,” said Fulton County Sheriff candidate Charles Rambo.
Some of the viewers on the Zoom app were children.
“My two-year-old daughter was sitting there with my wife, they saw it so I found whoever did that was very insensitive,” said Rambo.
Fulton County sheriff candidate Myron Freeman sent CBS46 a statement, which said in part:
“The reason surrounding the abrupt ending to forum has left me deeply concerned considering my wife and daughter were both watching it live."
Rambo said they tried to close the meeting and restart it but the dirty pictures kept popping up.
“It’s repulsive and it’s worldwide,” said Fulton County Sheriff candidate Patrick Labat.
The indecent act is called zoom bombing, it is when trolls interrupt Zoom meetings with hate speech or pornographic pictures.
CBS46 found out the password for the Fulton County forum was public and posted everywhere online.
“I think it’s a lesson learned,” said Labat.
South Fulton officials said they’ll have another meeting on May 4 where attendees will have to register.
In the meantime, South Fulton Police Chief said the department is working with the FBI to trace the IP address.
Chief Meadows said the cyber criminal could face distribution of pornographic images, hate speech and federal charges.
