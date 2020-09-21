ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Just days after the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, lawmakers are working to swiftly fill her seat before the November 3rd election.
President Trump announced he plans to announce a pick as early as this weekend. Republican Senators are backing that plan despite some previous commitments not to rush a SCOTUS pick during an election year.
Current U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia) touts that she was the first U.S. Senator to call for the seat to be filled.
Loeffler said in statement to CBS46, “Our country’s future is at stake, and President Trump has every right to pick a new justice before the election. I look forward to supporting a strict constructionist who will protect the right to life, defend the Second Amendment, fight for religious freedom, and safeguard our conservative values.”
Vying for Loeffler's senate seat, Congressman Doug Collins (R-Georgia) also supports an expedited process.
"I agree with the President. I believe he is going to make a pick this week and I am looking forward to him making it," Collins told CBS46's Hayley Mason Monday. "It will go to the Senate, and I do believe the Senate should act upon it. And, given the nature of the election that’s coming up people are going to have a chance to weigh in by their own ballot during this time as well," Collins stated.
He explained that he does not consider his colleagues to be "backtracking" after several declared in 2016 that they did not agree with a SCOTUS pick taking place before a Presidential election, when President Barack Obama was nominating Merrick Garland, but now they do.
Senate hopeful Rev. Raphael Warnock disagrees with Loeffler and Collins. "There should not be a nomination process until the next presidential inauguration," Warnock told CBS46. "We have an election in a matter of weeks, so what’s the rush," he questioned.
Current Senator David Perdue (R-Georgia) changed his stance from 2016 when he stood in opposition to then-President Barack Obama's nominee Merrick Garland, and now supports ushering in a new Justice before Election Day.
“I am confident that President Trump will nominate another highly-qualified candidate who will strictly uphold the Constitution. Once the president announces a nomination, the United States Senate should begin the process that moves this to a full Senate vote," Perdue tweeted in part.
Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff says he believes rushing a conservative justice could hurt healthcare protections outlined in the Affordable Care Act. He also believes the move would lead to the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
"My grave concern is that they are trying to rush through a confirmation so that they can get a judge on the Court who will overturn the Affordable Care Act and leave Georgians subject to discrimination by insurance companies because they already have a health condition," Ossoff told Mason Monday afternoon.
Democrats have said they would move to add more seats to the Supreme Court bench if the expedited pick goes through. Collins in turn announced he will counter that effort by introducing "a constitutional amendment to prohibit changes to the size of the Supreme court" for ten years after the Democrat's possible legislation is signed into law.
