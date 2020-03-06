ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) President Donald Trump's scheduled trip to the Centers for Disease Control has been canceled, accord to a White House schedule.
The trip to the CDC's headquarters was set to take place Friday afternoon.
On January 30, the WHO declared the coronavirus a global health emergency.
Since then numerous public events and major conferences were canceled due to the disease.
There are now more than 97-thousand confirmed cases globally. More than 33-hundred people have died as a result of the disease.
