ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While he can't get a shot at a job from any National Football League team, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be playable in the NFL's flagship video game, Madden 21.
EA Sports which makes the game, made the announcement about Kaepernick Tuesday. The game maker said Kaepernick is "one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback" as justification for putting Kaepernick into the game, which has already been done.
September 8, 2020
Kaepernick hasn't played in the National Football League since he took a knee for social justice while he was playing with the San Francisco 49ers. The team released Kaepernick at the end of the season, and no team has even come close to signing him since then. In his final season, 2016, Kapernick appeared in 12 games and completed 59 percent of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for another 468 yards.
EA Sports has been under intense criticism surrounding the release of Madden 21 as users found numerous problems, especially with the games "Franchise Mode." The game was also criticized by reviewers and the company has since said it will be pushing out updates to deal with the numerous problems.
