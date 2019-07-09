DALLAS, TX. (CBS46) According to the Dallas Morning News, former presidential candidate and self-made billionaire Ross Perot has passed away at age 89.
Perot died after a five-month long battle with leukemia.
Perot unsuccessfully ran for president in 1992 and 1996. he was defeated both times, first by George H.W. Bush and later by Bill Clinton.
According to Forbes magazine, Perot had a net worth of $4.1 billion. He leaves behind his wife, five children and 16 grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.